Delhi to host East Kazakhstan investment road show next week

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM National capital New Delhi will host an investment potential-related road show on East Kazakhstan on February 11 this year.

The signature business-to-business event, which is expected to take India-Kazakhstan commercial ties forward, will be held at the Shangri-La Hotel. It is being organised by the Embassy of Kazakhstan, the Government of the East Kazakhstan region in partnership with the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

The road show is titled "Possibilities of business cooperation between Indian and East-Kazakhstani companies".

The road show will feature presentations on East Kazakhstan, its investment potential climate and its most attractive business projects.

The Kazakhstani side will be represented by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Bulat Sarsenbayev, the First Deputy Governor of East Kazakhstan Oblast (Region) Narymbet Saktaganov, the Mayor of Semeysity, Salimov Yermak, and government and business representatives of East Kazakhstan.

The East Kazakhstan delegation consists of eight members and it is expected that around 100 businessmen will attend the event.

The East Kazakhstan region is situated in the north-east of the country, on the borders aligning the Altai Republic of Russia, in the east - the Chinese province of Xinjiang in the north-east, Pavlodar in the south, Almaty, in the west and the Karaganda region of Kazakhstan.

East Kazakhstan comprises 10.2 percent of the entire territory of Kazakhstan and stretches over 283.3 thousand square kilometers.

