    Delta Bank shuts down branches in 7 cities of Kazakhstan

    12:08, 30 June 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Delta Bank based in Almaty city has announced its shutting down its branches in 7 cities of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from KASE.

    The bank de-registered its branches in the cities of Atyrau, Aktobe, Uralsk, Karagandy, Taraz, Pavlodar and Petropavlovsk.

    Delta Bank was founded on September 1, 1993 in Aktau on the initiative of big oil and gas companies of West Kazakhstan region.

    Photo courtesy of kursiv.kz

    Economy Banks
