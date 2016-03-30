Demand for foreign currency declines in Kazakhstan, NB says

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan observes significant decrease in demand for foreign currency among the population. Chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev told it today at the National Forum on "Corporate Management: New View on Investment Attractiveness of Kazakhstan" in Astana.

According to the National Bank, USD 213 mln were bought in exchange offices in January.

“This tendency increased in February, but we observed that people preferred to buy tenge and started selling U.S. dollars. The volume of net sale of foreign currency made USD 277 mln. We expect this tendency will grow further,” Akishev said.

The National Bank informed also of the growth of tenge deposits.

The deposits in national currency in January-February 2016 rose by KZT 307 bln 600 mln (6.2%) while private deposits increased by KZT 96 bln (6.7%).