Demand for Russian gas rises, new long-term contracts with EU on agenda - Gazprom CEO

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The demand for Russian gas is on the rise while the issue of new long-term contracts on gas supplies to Europe is on the current agenda, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller told Russian President Vladimir Putin at a working meeting.

Miller said in terms of gas exports "the trends are very good". "For example, such big consumer of Russian gas as Germany, which is number one market for us, purchased 68% more gas in May this year compared with May 2014," he said.

"This shows that the demand for Russian gas is on the rise and no doubt the issue of new contracts on long-term supplies of Russian gas to the European market is the issue of the current agenda of negotiations with our European partners," Miller said.

Gazprom CEO also said the situation on the domestic and international markets in 2015 "is much better than at the end of 2014," as evidenced from gas supplies to the market.

"We can boost output and fully satisfy peak demand both for our Russian and foreign consumers and thus, we ensure 100% reliability and regular supply," Miller told President.

He also said in 2014 Gazprom gas output reached 444 bln cubic meters of gas while its capacity stands at 617 bln cubic meters of gas. "This is what allows Russia to seamlessly pass autumn-winter period and satisfy all peak demands, which may arise in case of weather anomaly," Miller said, Kazinform refers to TASS.