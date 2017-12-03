Demetrius Andrade says ready to fight Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Undefeated former WBO light middleweight champion, Demetrius Andrade (25-0, 16 KOs), who recently moved up to middleweight, says he is ready to fight the best fighters in the weight class, including Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (37-0.1, 33 KOs), sport.inform.kz reports.

"He's been fighting at that weight for a while now and he has almost every belt there is. I think he's only missing the WBO belt. He's doing a lot of things in boxing as far as making noise and making a name for himself. He's someone I would love to get in the ring with to showcase my skills and talent and see somebody who is a special one. He's definitely one of those guys to make that declaration with" Andrade told On The Ropes Boxing Radio.

"I just feel like I can do everything. I can adjust well - he can too, he's been around for a long time in the amateur program, so I know he has a lot of experience and he wouldn't be where is if he didn't have that experience. I believe you have to tune in and demand and keep speaking about this fight happening so you can see and understand what the results and the differential is between Golovkin and someone like Demetrius Andrade," he said.