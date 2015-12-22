Demetrius Andrade targets Golovkin as next opponent

ASTANA. KAIZNFORM - Current undefeated WBO and WBA International light middleweight champion Demetrius "Boo Boo" Andrade (22-0, 15 KO) returned to the ring last Saturday for the first time in 16 months for an easy victory against former South American champion Dario Fabian Pucheta (20-3, 11KO) in the second round of the fight for a vacant title of the WBO, Sports.kz informs.

"Soon the world will find out that Demetrius Andrade is the best welterweight. Then, he will prove that he is also the best in the middleweight. Trust me, Demetrius will face GGG (Gennady Golovkin) and we will see who truly the best fighter in the class is," Demetrius' manager said.