Dengue fever kills 48, infects over 10,700 people in Myanmar

YANGON. KAZINFORM Forty eight people died and 10,757 others were infected by Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever (DHF) across Myanmar in the past seven months, according to a release from the Public Health Department under the Ministry of Health and Sports on Wednesday.

As of July27, Ayeyarwady region registered highest numbers of DHF infection cases with1,974 cases and five deaths, followed by Yangon region with 1,788 cases and 15deaths, the department's figures said, Xinhua reports.

The figuresshowed that children aged between five and nine years old are mostly infectedby the dengue virus with 4,473 cases registered during the period.

In 2018, atotal of 187 people died of the mosquito-borne disease in connection with 3,649cases in Myanmar with 25 deaths in Yangon.

Dengue is amosquito-borne viral infection causing a severe flu-like illness and, sometimescausing a potentially lethal complication called severe dengue. Dengue fevermostly occurs in the rainy season from June to August in the country.

People arewarned to take preventions against the DHF transmission as lack of sanitation,unhygienic water storage are blamed for causing the infectious disease.