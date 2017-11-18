Denis Ten 7th after short program at ISU Grand Prix

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten scored 83.70 points in the Men's Short Program at the Internationaux de France de Patinage 2017 in Grenoble and currently occupies the seventh place in the overall standing, Sports.kz reports.

Two-time World Champion Javier Fernandez of Spain soared past other competitors with 107.86 points, Japan's Shoma Uno is almost 14 points behind (93.92) in second place and Russian Alexander Samarin completes the top three with 91.51 points.