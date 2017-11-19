Denis Ten 8th at ISU Grand Prix#5

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bronze medalist of the 2014 Olympics Denis Ten finished in the eighth place at the fifth stage of ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Grenoble, France, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As previously reported, Denis was seventh after the short program on Saturday.

It should be noted that the Kazakh skater was still recovering from the rupture of the ankle joints he got prior to the fourth stage of the Grand Prix in Seoul.



This time Denis performed to SOS d'un terrien en détresse by Dimash Kudaibergen.

The two-time world champion Javier Fernandez of Spain won the men's title with 10 points ahead of the first runner-up Japan's Shoma Uno and Misha Ge of Uzbekistan took the third place.