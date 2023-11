ALMATY. KAZINFORM Denis Ten began fight for medals at the Universiade, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Today is the first day of figure skating competitions at "Almaty Arena". Denis Ten is currently ranked 1st.

Kazakhstani skater is the bronze medalist of Sochi Olympics 2014. As of January 2017 Denis takes 7th place in International Skating Union ranking.

Currently Team Kazakhstan has 8 gold, 2 silver and 8 bronze medals.