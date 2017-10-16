Denis Ten comes back to ice to Dimash’s song

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Denis Ten, Kazakhstan's figure skating star and bronze medalist of the Sochi Olympics, has announced his return to the ice after recovery from an injury he suffered in August this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

One of the performances was set to "SOS d'un terrien en détresse", a French hit song sung by Dimash Kudaibergen. The well-known Kazakhstani singer wished success to the figure skater, calling him a brother and Kazakhstan's pride on his Instagram page .

"Thank you for such a warm message. Performing to your song is an incredible honor for me...Two months ago, I sustained the severest injury in my career. However, in spite of the doctors' outlooks, already this week in France I was fortunate enough to present our collaboration to the public," the athlete replied to Dimash.

Denis Ten says this year he has a lot to do for rehabilitation, including hours of workouts.

Recall that the figure skater suffered the ankle ligament rupture injury on August 10, just before the ice show in South Korea.