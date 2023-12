ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten congratulated his friend Gennady Golovkin in his victory on the Instagram, Sports.kz reports.

"It was unreal!!! Champion, Legend! Thank you for your victory!" Ten wrote. As earlier reported, Gennady Golovkin won today in New York and took the IBF belt from Lemieux becoming a holder of WBA (Super), IBO, WBC (Interim) and IBF titles.