Denis Ten fights for his life after being stabbed

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani figure skating star, winner of the Olympic Games 2014 in Sochi, Denis Ten is fighting for his life now after being stabbed today in the afternoon in the Almaty downtown.

"Denis Ten was rushed to the hospital by an ambulance. Now he is in a critical condition. He has lost three liters of blood. He is undergoing a surgery," the press service of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry reports.



Preliminary diagnosis is a stab wound of the right upper thigh. Damage of femoral vessels. External hemorrhage, the release reads.



Denis was reportedly attacked and stabbed by two unknown men who tried to steal mirrors from his car.

