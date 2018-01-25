Denis Ten finishes 11th at 2018 Four Continents Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Denis Ten, a bronze medalist of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, performed at the 2018 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Chinese Taipei, Sportinform reports.

Among 30 figure skaters, Ten stands 11th scoring 75.30 points. Another Kazakhstani Abzal Rakimgaliev finished 21st (60.77).



Japanese Shoma Uno (100.49) won the competition taking the lead ahead of China's Jin Boyang (100.17). Another figure skater from Japan Keiji Tanaka finished third (90.68).



The fact that the Japanese male athletes won 2 prizes is not the most remarkable as yesterday Japan topped the whole podium in the women's short program.