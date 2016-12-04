Denis Ten gladdens his fans with a new song

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten presented a new song in his Instagram account.

“A couple of weeks ago ‘confiscated’ a guitar from @twizzle.ru. Now I spend evenings embodying old ideas. I have just recorded a demo of “Rumors behind Your Back”. By the way, this is my first experience of recording playing the guitar. Before, I had to ask my friends to help me,” Ten wrote in his Instagram.

Photography is one of Ten’s hobbies too. His works are published in Instagram in another account.



