Denis Ten grabs bronze medal in China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's figure skater Denis Ten skated to bronze at ISU Shanghai Trophy 2017 in China, according to Sports.kz.

Gaining 157.01 points in Free Program, Denis Ten secured the bronze of the tournament.

As to other prize winners, Russian Alexander Samarin (175.65) and Georgian Moris Kvitelashvili (157.78) took gold and silver, respectively.

As reported earlier that Kazakh figure skater Elizabet Tursynbayeva became the silver medalist of the 2017 ISU Shanghai Trophy tournament.