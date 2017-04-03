Denis Ten meets with IOC President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sochi Olympic bronze medalist Denis Ten met with the president of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A friendly meeting took place after the 2017 World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, where Ten took 16th place and won a ticket to 2018 Olympics.

"We talked sports, and also recalled the worthy presentation of Almaty in the framework of the Olympic Race Almaty-2022. I thanked the president for his warm attitude towards Kazakhstan and a new stage of the evolution of the significant cooperation of the Olympic committees. Thomas Bach said I have already made a historic contribution to the formation of the Olympic movement. However, I'm not planning to stop. There is a lot of work ahead", Ten wrote on his Instagram page.

As it was reported, in July 2015, Almaty lost the right for hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games to Beijing.