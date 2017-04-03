  • kz
    Denis Ten meets with IOC President

    14:55, 03 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sochi Olympic bronze medalist Denis Ten met with the president of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    A friendly meeting took place after the 2017 World Figure Skating Championships in Helsinki, where Ten took 16th place and won a ticket to 2018 Olympics.

    "We talked sports, and also recalled the worthy presentation of Almaty in the framework of the Olympic Race Almaty-2022. I thanked the president for his warm attitude towards Kazakhstan and a new stage of the evolution of the significant cooperation of the Olympic committees. Thomas Bach said I have already made a historic contribution to the formation of the Olympic movement. However, I'm not planning to stop. There is a lot of work ahead", Ten wrote on his Instagram page.

    As it was reported, in July 2015, Almaty lost the right for hosting the 2022 Winter Olympic Games to Beijing.

     

    Sport Figure skating
