  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Denis Ten, other top figure skaters stun Astana with ice show

    15:14, 10 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Thousands of Astana residents and guests gathered to see a figure skating show of Denis Ten and his friends, Khabar 24 reports.

    Each performance of the ice show caused incredible emotions of the audience. All the acrobatic stunts, dances, Olympic technical elements were performed by the best figure skaters of the planet.

    The highlights of the show were Asian Winter Games champion Choi Da-bin, China's three-time champion Yan Han, World bronze medalist Yelena Radionova, PyeongChang Olympics champions Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot. As a flying acrobat, Marie-Pierre Leray made everyone bate their breath as she performed her program very high and without any safety equipment. And, of course, Denis Ten himself also received a roar of applause.

        
    Photo credit: kazpravda.kz

    Tags:
    Astana Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!