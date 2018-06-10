Denis Ten, other top figure skaters stun Astana with ice show

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Thousands of Astana residents and guests gathered to see a figure skating show of Denis Ten and his friends, Khabar 24 reports.

Each performance of the ice show caused incredible emotions of the audience. All the acrobatic stunts, dances, Olympic technical elements were performed by the best figure skaters of the planet.

The highlights of the show were Asian Winter Games champion Choi Da-bin, China's three-time champion Yan Han, World bronze medalist Yelena Radionova, PyeongChang Olympics champions Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot. As a flying acrobat, Marie-Pierre Leray made everyone bate their breath as she performed her program very high and without any safety equipment. And, of course, Denis Ten himself also received a roar of applause.



Photo credit: kazpravda.kz