Denis Ten performed at All That Skate 2016 show in S Korea (VIDEO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani sportsman, Sochi Olympic Games medalist Denis Ten partakes in All That Skate-2016 show being held in Seoul, South Korea, on June 4-6, Kazinform learnt from the skater's official account in VKontakte.

The 9th All That Skate show is hosted by All That Sports Management featuring performances of Yuna Kim alongside of So Yeon Park, JInseo Kim, Junhyeong Lee and Denis Ten.

The first show – All that Skate Summer – was held in 2010. The most recent event took place in May, 2014 becoming their 8th show featuring retired skater Yuna Kim

The show first became famous because of Yuna Kim’s fantastic performances, and was nicknamed then the ‘Yuna Kim ice show’











