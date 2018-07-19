  • kz
    Denis Ten's death: Almaty residents lay flowers at the scene

    21:05, 19 July 2018
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty citizens are carrying flowers to the scene where Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten was fatally stabbed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "It is the loss for the entire country! We always cheered for him at the Olympics. I cannot hold back my tears. Denis used to be in touch with my brother. He is now in Shymkent, he called and asked me to bring flowers," said Nikita Zakarin.

    The stream of people coming to pay tribute to Denis Ten is increasing every minute.



    "I did not know him personally. This is terrible. This should not happen in a normal human world," Vladislav Bragin added.

    It has also transpired that this morning he had his last training session.







