Denis Ten starts season with tournament in Slovakia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bronze medalist of the Sochi Olympic Games Denis Ten starts a new season with participation in the Ondrej Nepela Memorial international tournament in Slovakia.

A drawing procedure for the short program has taken place today. Kazakhstani figure skater will compete No6.

22 athletes from Slovakia, Belarus, Canada, Czech Republic, Estonia, Great Britain, Japan, Korea, Poland, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, USA and Kazakhstan will compete on the ice in men’s single skating.

It should be noted that the Kazakh athlete was not very successful in the previous season. In January he was forced to pull out of the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships due to injuries, and there was a bad incident at the world championship held in Boston where he has been ranked the 11th. Japanese Yudzuru Hanyu accused Denis that he ‘cut off him’ during training session. But after that the Japanese athlete apologized and said it was a misconception.

By the end of the season Denis Ten took part in ‘All that Skate 2016’ ice show in Seoul. After that his fans lost him for a while.