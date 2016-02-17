Denis Ten withdraws from Four Continents Figure Skating Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani figure skater and bronze medalist of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi Denis Ten will miss the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Taipei, Taiwan.

Ten's official VKontakte page was the first to break the sad news. ISU Figure Skating, the organizers of the championships, wrote on their Twitter account: "Defending 4 Conts champion @Tenis_Den (KAZ) has withdrawn from #4CCTaipeiCity citing injury. We wish a quick recovery."

The 2016 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships will run in Taipei, Taiwan on February 16-21. The event's name refers to the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania.