Denis Ulanov's trainer: National weightlifting team Kazakhstan performed well

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Personal trainer of weightlifter Denis Ulanov Alexander Devyatkin told about future plans of the athlete and assessed the results of the national weightlifting team of Kazakhstan in Rio to a Kazinform correspondent.

"He's been training two years without any breaks. Now he needs to rest and then back to work again. He has enough experience now, which is a good thing. Although, he did not have enough experience before. The Olympic Games is a great thing that can happen to an athlete," Alexander Devyatkin said.

According to him, Denis has a bright future ahead, he is just 22. He can compete at two more Olympic Games.

"In general, the Kazakhstan national weightlifting team performed well. Five medals - one gold, one silver and three bronze medals, is a good result. This is the best result among all events," he added.

As earlier reported, Denis Ulanov finished fourth in the 85 kg weight class at the Olympic Games in Rio.