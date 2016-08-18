Denis Ulanov to start preparation for world championship and Asian Games

UST-Kazakhstan. KAZINFORM - Denis Ulanov from East Kazakhstan region, who finished fourth in the weightlifting event at the Olympic Games in Rio, plans to represent Kazakhstan at the World Championships and the Asian Games in 2016, his trainer Alexander Devyatkin told.

According to him, participation in the Olympic Games in Rio was a part of Denis Ulanov's preparation for his future events.

"We saw the moments where we had to improve, and now we have a plan to work for future success. We expect he will be ready for participating in the World Championships and the Asia Games," Alexander Devyatkin said.