    Denmark-Kazakhstan match: less than half of tickets sold out

    10:57, 08 November 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bold.dk Portal has published information about preliminary sales of tickets for match of qualifying tournament of the World Cup-2018 between the national teams of Denmark and Kazakhstan, Sports.kz reports.

    As of the evening of Monday 17 250 tickets were sold. 20 582 spectators were present in the Denmark - Montenegro (0:1) match. The capacity of Parken stadium in Copenhagen is 38 065 seats.

    The Denmark - Kazakhstan match will take place on November 12 at 01:45 a.m. by Astana time.

