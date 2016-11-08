Denmark-Kazakhstan match: less than half of tickets sold out

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Bold.dk Portal has published information about preliminary sales of tickets for match of qualifying tournament of the World Cup-2018 between the national teams of Denmark and Kazakhstan, Sports.kz reports.

As of the evening of Monday 17 250 tickets were sold. 20 582 spectators were present in the Denmark - Montenegro (0:1) match. The capacity of Parken stadium in Copenhagen is 38 065 seats.

The Denmark - Kazakhstan match will take place on November 12 at 01:45 a.m. by Astana time.