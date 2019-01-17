  • kz
    Dense fog causes flight delays, cancellations in Almaty

    13:27, 17 January 2019
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Flights of several air companies have been delayed at the Almaty International Airport due to poor visibility and dense fog, Kazinform reports.

    The Almaty-bound flights from Semey, Urumqi, Pavlodar, Dubai and two flights from Astana were postponed.

    Flights from the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport and Dushanbe were canceled.

    Four Almaty-Astana and one Almaty-Dushanbe flights were canceled as well.

