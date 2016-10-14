Dense fog delays flights in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Several flights have been delayed at the Almaty International Airport due to bad weather.

Flights to the capital city Astana and flights from the cities of Shymkent, Atyrau and Uralsk were delayed. One flight from Kyzylorda was canceled.



A mix of rain and snow hit Almaty city at night. As a result of the heavy snowfall, several trees tumbled crashing pavements and cars of Almaty residents.



The city has been steeped in dense fog since early Friday morning.



