Dentsu obtains exclusive marketing rights to Kazakhstan volleyball player Sabina Altynbekova

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Dentsu Inc. announced today that it has acquired exclusive marketing rights worldwide (but excluding Kazakhstan) to Republic of Kazakhstan volleyball player Sabina Altynbekova for one year, starting from November 1, 2015.

Ms. Altynbekova played on Kazakhstan's team in the 17th Asian Women's U19 Volleyball Championship held in Taiwan in July 2014, and has since become a popular player who is well-known in both East Asia (mainly in Japan, Korea, Taiwan and China) and Southeast Asia (mainly in Indonesia and Thailand). Her followers on Instagram have grown from 200,000 after the tournament in 2014 to more than 500,000 as of today. In order to further improve her technique, Ms. Altynbekova will join the GSS1 Sunbeams volleyball club, one of the five teams comprising V. Challenge League II, the Japan Volleyball League Organization's third-tier league. The 2015/2016 season will start on November 14. Dentsu has to date been involved in the business of managing many athletes, but Ms. Altynbekova is the Company's first athlete from outside of Japan. Looking ahead, Dentsu will use Ms. Altynbekova in advertisements and will develop multi-faceted marketing plans, Kazinform refers to Dentsu .