Dep Chairman of Kassa Nova Bank Board appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Zhumabek Mamutov, who earlier had been the Retail Business Managing Director at Kazkommertsbank, started working as a Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kassa Nova Bank JSC on May 10, the bank press-service reports.

For 15 years of his professional career Mamutov has obtained vast experience in management at international and largest banks of Kazakhstan such as ABN AMRO Bank Kazakhstan, KazInvestBank, Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of Russia and Kazkommertsbank.