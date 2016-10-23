Depopulation threatening settlements near border line discussed in Aktobe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - For the first time in Kazakhstan the scheme of development of the territory of the whole region has been created. Such unique map was prepared specifically for Aktyube region. It contains forecasts and objectives till 2050. The document hasn't been approved yet by the Government, however it has been already reviewed in the urban-planning council, timeskz.kz informed.

The scheme shows there urban development is required, how to create Aktyubinsk agglomeration and what the obstacles are.

"The region which is developing actively, however social problems are there, - President of the Union of Kazakhstan City Planners Lyubov Nyssanbayeva told when presenting the scheme. - One of the problems is rural depopulation. Aktyubinsk region is undergoing active urbanization. At the same time the border zones (with Russia and Uzbekistan) especially become bare. The objective is recovery of population and development of these territories".

According to Nyssanbayeva, even by 2040 the number those who leave the region will still exceed those arriving.

Akim of the region, Berdybek Saparbayev seemed to have been surprised with the statement. "The birth rate is growing in the region It sounds like half of the residents will move to other countries? Where does the negative migration balance come from? We should pose a question of positive migration. That way we will be able to speak about development of economy and welfare of the people in the region".