Deputies compare Subbotnik to holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputies of Kazakh Parliament say they regard Subbotnik (voluntary unpaid work) as a holiday. Today, during the city-wide event they planted trees along the capital avenue "Uly Dala", Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I treat every Subbotnik as a holiday. Because all people who come are very glad that it is the beginning of spring and the winter has finally ended. (...) We love such events. It is a great tradition. Nothing matters more than a clean and beautiful city. Las year we planted trees a little farther and all of them stroke their roots", Deputy Speaker of Majilis Vladimir Bozhko told journalists.





Majilis Deputy Maira Aisina noted that none of the deputies was forced to go to the subbotnik.





She even compared it as a kind of team building. Ms. Aisina says communication with colleagues is more pleasant during a subbotnik than at work.





Chairman of Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin told the reporters about the trees to be planted. "Along the road we always plant resistant trees that can survive without watering for along time. You see that vehicles go all time here and cause oxidation. Therefore, we plant the most resistant trees and shrubs", he noted.

According to Yessil District Akim Yermaganbet Bulekpayev, nearly 5,000 people such as deputies and employees of Parliament, President's Executive Office, Prime Minister's Office, Nur Otan Party Central Office and several other agencies are working along avenue "Uly Dala".





The planted trees and shrubs such as pine, fir, mountain-ash, oak, silverberry, lilac and others were brought from Astana lining-out nursery..























