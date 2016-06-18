Deputy Agriculture Minister told about using of agricultural lands in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A visiting session of the Land Reform Commission is held in Almaty region. The commission has already held three sittings and one visiting session in Akmola region.

As it was informed earlier, the main tasks of the Land Reform Commission are consideration and development of proposals on improvement of the norms of the land legislation. At the second sitting of the commission in Astana the decision on forming four task groups working on legal and economic aspects, explanation and on ensuring transparence was made.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Erlan Nysanbayev also noted that the total area of land in Kazakhstan makes 273.5 mln hectares. 100.7 mln ha make agricultural lands and 24 million ha make cropping land. 98% of them are in long term rent and just 1.3 million ha are private property.

"As of today, the total area of leased agricultural land in Kazakhstan is 57 million hectares and 47 hectares are used in the agro-industrial complex. Leasing agricultural lands to foreigners is prohibited. Leasing agricultural lands in near-border regions is also prohibited," the Deputy Agriculture Minister told.

Besides, E. Nysanbayev also told about the responsibilities of land users. The lands have to be used in accordance with the agricultural norms of Kazakhstan. The lands must be kept in productive and proper state.