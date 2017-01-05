Deputy Akim of Astana’s Saryarka district detained

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau Department for Astana city have detained today Deputy Akim of Saryarka district Riza Akchurin.

As it was found out, together with Director General of LLP Astana Tazalyk A.Baskanbayev, Akchurin established and owned LLP SBS-Snab Service and LLP Install Service Com and ensured their illegal winning in governmental procurements for cleaning the streets of the city to the amount of 1.8bln tenge.

Besides, Akchurin is suspected of giving bribes to the municipal officials for lobbying the interests of his enterprises.

As per the article 128 of the country’s Criminal Code, Akchurin was brought to pre-trial detention centre of Astana police department.