Deputy Chairman of Committee for Civil Society Affairs named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Malika Nurimova has been appointed to the post of the Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Civil Society Affairs of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee's press service.

She is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University (2008) and the Eurasian Institute of Humanities (2010).



Since 2008 till 2011 she held various posts at the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2011, Ms Nurimova joined the Press Service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. She has been working at the Ministry of Information and Communications since 2016.