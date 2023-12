ASTANA. KAZINFORM Zhanseiit Tuimebayev has been appointed Deputy Chairman of People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, head of the Secretariat of People's Assembly of Kazakhstan of the Presidential Administration, the Akorda press service reports.

Tuimebayev born in 1958 in Chimkent (today's Turkestan) region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Moscow State Social University.