Deputy FM attends UN SDGs Forum, political consultations in Minsk

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Galymzhan Koishybayev, took part in the Regional UN SDGs Coordination Leaders Forum and political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Belarus on February 21-22 in Minsk, Kazakh Foreign Ministry press service reported.

Speaking at the forum, Mr. Koishybayev stressed that Kazakhstan is one of the most active supporters of the SDGs, noting that the country's strategy Kazakhstan-2050, providing for a universal approach to solving the most pressing issues in the economic, social and environmental spheres, corresponds to priorities of the United Nations.

He added that the issues of sustainable development are an important part of Kazakhstan's agenda as the member of the UN Security Council and that in his political address Kazakhstan's Concept and Vision for Sustainable Global. Partnerships for a Secure, Just and Prosperous World, President Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasizes the inextricable link between peace, security, and development in Central Asia. According to Galymzhan Koishybayev, in this regard, the implementation of the President's initiative on establishing a UN hub in Almaty by the end of this year, aimed at facilitating the implementation of the Organization's Sustainable Development Goals, will become a practical contribution to the promotion of the goal of Kazakhstan's membership in the UNSC, the formation of a zone of peace, security and development in Central Asia.

The political consultations with the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Andrei Yevdochenko discussed a wide range of matters, among them the current state and prospects of bilateral political, trade, economic, cultural cooperation, Belarus-Kazakhstan interaction in international organizations and integration associations.

The sides noted the well-established political dialogue between the states, stressing the significance of the President Nazarbayev's visit to Belarus in the year of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.