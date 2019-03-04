  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Deputy FM of Austria expected in Kazakhstan

    19:27, 04 March 2019
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "1ST Deputy Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of Austria Johannes Peterlik is expected to pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on March 6," Aibek Smadiyarov, the official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, said.

    Johannes Peterlik is expected to have talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov and to hold bilateral political consultations.

    "The sides will debate prospects for strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation and prospects for deepening the bilateral and multilateral political dialogue. Political consultations will focus on organization of mutual high-level visits," Smadiyarov told a briefing.
    According to him, Astana and Vienna adhere to similar positions on today's world pressing issues.

    "Austria considers Kazakhstan as an important partner in political cooperation. Issues of nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation, regional security and extending of economic diplomacy are of mutual interest," he added.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!