Deputy FM of Austria expected in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "1ST Deputy Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of Austria Johannes Peterlik is expected to pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on March 6," Aibek Smadiyarov, the official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, said.

Johannes Peterlik is expected to have talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov and to hold bilateral political consultations.



"The sides will debate prospects for strengthening trade, economic and investment cooperation and prospects for deepening the bilateral and multilateral political dialogue. Political consultations will focus on organization of mutual high-level visits," Smadiyarov told a briefing.

According to him, Astana and Vienna adhere to similar positions on today's world pressing issues.



"Austria considers Kazakhstan as an important partner in political cooperation. Issues of nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation, regional security and extending of economic diplomacy are of mutual interest," he added.