Deputy FM of Kazakhstan, Russian Ambassador debate int'l agenda issues

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Ashikbayev met on Friday with Russia's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin in Astana, the ministry's press service reports.

The parties debated pressing issues of international agenda and bilateral cooperation. They paid great attention to Kazakhstan's contribution to the efforts of the international coalition aimed at Afghanistan stabilization, also issues concerning reformation of the UN Council for Human Rights, prospects for cooperation in this sphere, including forthcoming multilateral events.



Besides, the sides touched upon the current bilateral relations between Russia and the US. Ashikbayev expressed hope, that Russia and the US will find common ground given that opposition between the two powers affect other countries.