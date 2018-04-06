Deputy FM pays working visit to Malaysia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On April 5, 2018 Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Akylbek Kamaldinov paid a visit to Malaysia in the frame of the working trip to the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA press service.

During the visit Mr. A.Kamaldinov held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dato' Sri Anifah Aman, where the parties discussed the state and perspectives of bilateral partnership. Kazakhstan's diplomat underlined that Astana attaches a great importance to the development of relations with Kuala Lumpur at the level of «comprehensive partnership» declared by the leaders of the two states.



The Head of Malaysian Foreign office noted that the Kazakhstan-Malaysian relations are characterized by sustainable political partnership, mutually beneficial trade, economic and investment cooperation.



The parties expressed the satisfaction by the progressive development of relations, noted the intensification of the mechanisms of economic cooperation such as the Joint Trade and Economic Committee and the Kazakh-Malaysian Business Council, as well as the dynamics of mutual trade and investment growth.



Diplomats underlined that the 14th World Islamic Economic Forum, expected to be held during the presentation of the International Financial Center «Astana» on July 4, 2018, should give a new impetus to the further collaboration.



Reference: World Islamic Economic Forum (WIEF) was established by the initiative of the Government of Malaysia in 2006. WIEF is the main yearly economic summit of the Muslim world.



The agreement to hold the 14th World Islamic Economic Forum in Astana was signed during the visit of the WIEF Foundation's Secretariat Chairman to Kazakhstan on March 13, 2018.



Minister A. Aman also has mentioned that the Malaysian side pays particular importance to this significant event of Islam world, as the Prime Minister N.Razak being the Patron of the WIEF traditionally participates at the meetings of the Forum, and considering the possibility of organising the visit of N.Razak to Astana to attend the «Muslim Davos».



Diplomats also have discussed relevant issues of the world agenda, exchanged of their views on perspectives of collaboration in the frame of regional organisations, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.



In conclusion of the meeting Mr. A.Kamaldinov have expressed his gratitude for having extensive, trusting negotiations and wished the success to the Government of Malaysia in the forthcoming 14th General Election.