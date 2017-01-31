Deputy FMs of Caspian States issue statement after meeting in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM - The 48th session of the Special Working Group on the development of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea at the level of the Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Caspian States was held in Baku on January 25-26, 2017, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.

Delegations from the Republic of Azerbaijan (headed by Khalaf A. Khalafov), the Islamic Republic of Iran (headed by Ebrahim Rahimpour), the Republic of Kazakhstan (headed by Zulfia A. Amanzholova) the Russian Federation (headed by Igor B. Bratchikov) and Turkmenistan (headed by Murat G. Atadzhanov) took part in the session.



Mr. K.Khalafov, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan who had been presided over the session stressed that the agreements in principal, reached on the level of Heads of states and Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Caspian States had created the conditions necessary for significant convergences and achievement of solid results. Mr. K.Khalafov pointed that convening of the regular Summit following the completion of the approval of all fundamental provisions of the Convention had to be aimed at creation of the legal framework for further interaction and cooperation between the Caspian states.



During the session the provisions of the Draft Convention concerning the sovereignty, the jurisdiction, the security, the establishment of territorial waters and fishing zone, the methodology of determination of baselines, the delimitation of the seabed and subsoil, the passage of naval vessels through the territorial waters and the laying of cables and pipelines were discussed and agreed.



Delegations positively assessed the results of the talks and expressed gratitude to the Republic of Azerbaijan for the high level of the organizational part of the meeting.



The next session of the Special Working Group will be held in Turkmenistan. The meeting's dates will be agreed through the diplomatic channels.