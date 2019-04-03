Deputy governor of Kyzylorda region appointed

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Bakhytzhan Namayev has been appointed as the deputy akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region. He will be responsible for the development of agro-industrial complex, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1964, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University, and the Lomonosov Moscow State University.



Prior to the appointment, he served as the head of the Entrepreneurship and Tourism Department of Kyzylorda region.