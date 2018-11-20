Deputy Governor of Turkestan region appointed

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Malik Otarbayev has been appointed as the Deputy Governor of Turkestan region in accordance with the respective order of Governor Zhanseit Tuimebayev as agreed upon with the Kazakhstan Presidential Administration, the governor's press service informed.

Malik Otarbayev was born in Akzhar, Zhambyl region, on February 2, 1980.

He began his career as a research assistant at the Faculty of International Relations of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. He held the following positions: executive secretary, editor-in-chief, chief coordinator at Dialogue Eurasia Kazakhstan magazine, chief coordinator at Qalamger magazine of the Kazakhstan Writers Union, a representative of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport to TURKSOY (the International Organization of Turkic Culture).

Since April 2016, Malik Otarbayev has served as the Third Secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Turkey.