Deputy Head of President’s Executive Office appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM This week brought a few staff turnovers. Kazinform reports on a new appointment of Deputy Head of President's Executive Office.

This week Ondassyn Urazalin was appointed Deputy Head of Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. By President's Decree he was dismissed from the post of Head of Department for State Control and Organizational Territorial Operations of President's Executive Office.

Ondassyn Urazalin was born in Aktobe in 1963. He worked as a professor in Aktobe Pedagogical Institute, Deputy General Director of RIKA TV LLP, Chairman of the Board of Bank RIKA OJSC, President of Obltransgaz CJSC, Chairman of the Board of Aktobegas CJSC. He was the Akim of Mugalzhar district, Director of Internal Policy Department of Aktobe Region, Deputy Akim of Aktobe Region, State Inspector and Deputy Head of Department for State Control and Organizational Territorial Operations of President's Executive Office.

Since May 2014 till the new appointment he was the Head of Department for State Control and Organizational Territorial Operations of President's Executive Office.