Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs Dept named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Sergey Khoroshun has been appointed to a new post by the order of the Head of State, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

"By order of the Head of State, Sergey Mikhailovich Khoroshun has been appointed as Deputy Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the press service tweeted.

Sergey Khoroshun was born on March 26, 1966. In 1990, he graduated from the Tselinograd Civil Engineering Institute.

In 1990-1995, he worked at Tselinogradzhilstroy. Between 1995 and 1998, Khoroshun served at Tselinnaya Railway Administration. In 1998-2000, he held the position of Head of Department, Deputy Head of Gorkommunkhoz. In 2000, he started heading the Astana Department of Utilities. In February 2005, Sergey Khoroshun became the Director of the Department of Energy and Utilities of Astana.



Since September 2006, he has been the First Deputy Mayor of Astana.