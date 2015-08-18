Deputy Mayor of Almaty city steps down

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Deputy akim (mayor) of Almaty city Yerbol Shormanov has stepped down, a source at the Almaty city administration confirms.

"It is unclear who will replace Mr. Shormanov who has been deputy mayor for the past six years," the press secretary of the Almaty city administration added. Born in 1968, Yerbol Shormanov is a graduate of Almaty Agricultural Institute. He was named as deputy mayor of Almaty city back in February 2009.