Deputy mayor of Almaty named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Yerzhan Babakumarov was appointed as deputy mayor of Almaty city, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1969 in Taldykorgan region, he is a candidate of science (Politics).



Throughout his professional career, Mr. Babakumarov held various posts in the President Administration, Ministry of Culture and Information, the Prime Minister's Office as well as the Central Communications Service. Prior to the appointment, he served as the Advisor to the President - head of the Analysis and Forecasting Center of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.