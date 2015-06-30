Deputy Mayor of Astana pays official visit to Hungary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the framework of the Kazakh-Italian business forum in Milan Deputy Mayor of Astana Nurali Aliyev has signed a tripartite agreement on cooperation in the field of mechanical engineering and industrial production between the Union of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan, the Federation of the Italian Associations of Mechanical Engineering and Industry "ANIMA" and administration office of Astana.

In addition, June 29 at the invitation of the mayor's office of Budapest, Nurali Aliyev visited the capital of Hungary. During the official visit Mr. Aliyev met with the Deputy Mayor of Budapest Gabor Bagdi. Participants of the meeting discussed a wide range of issues on expansion of cooperation between the two capitals in the area of urban development including in public transport, innovative technologies called "Smart city", as well as the system of paid parking. The same day N.Aliyev held a meeting with the Minister of National Economy of Hungary Mihaly Varga. The roundtable discussed the issue of Hungarian companies' participation in the international specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017" in Astana. The sides have also considered the progress in the implementation of earlier agreements aimed at establishing a joint fund to finance agricultural projects. Moreover, deputy Mayor of Astana met with the Minister of National Development Miklos Shestak. During the talks M.Shestak assured that Hungary will participate in the exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana. The sides also reviewed prospects for cooperation in the sphere of high technologies, energy, transport, using of the Hungarian system of toll roads, as well as the implementation of infrastructure projects in the framework of the state program Nurly Zhol.