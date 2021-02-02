Deputy Mayor of Karaganda city named

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Taikhan Kalmakhanov is appointed as the Deputy Mayor of Karaganda city. Prior to the appointment he headed the regional construction, architecture and town-planning department of the region.

He graduated from the Zhurgenov Kazakh State Institute of Theatre and Cinema, Buketov Karaganda State University.

In 2014-2016 acted as the Deputy Mayor of Karaganda. Later worked as the deputy head of the construction department of Karaganda region. Since 2019 up to present was in charge of the regional construction, architecture and town-planning department.