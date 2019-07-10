  • kz
    Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan appointed

    15:20, 10 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By the decree of the Nur-Sultan Mayor, Baktiyar Maken was appointed the deputy Mayor of the capital city of Kazakhstan, the city's official website reads.

    He will be responsible for social protection, internal and youth policy, information, culture, healthcare, physical culture and sport issues.

    Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Kazakh National Agrarian University, the University of Montana, Missoula, the U.S.

    Since 2016 has been acting as the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 6th convocation.

