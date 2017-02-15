Deputy Minister of Education commented on English teachers training

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2017, the cost of training of English language teachers will make 131 thousand tenge per month. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Bibigul Asylova at a plenary session of the Majilis.

"The average cost per listener will vary from 400 thousand tenge to 570 thousand tenge depending on their level and number of hours. In addition to increased hours, the cost difference is also due to the involvement of English teachers, including from abroad. It should be noted that this cost includes travel expenses of both students and trainers," said Asylova.

According to her, excluding travel expenses, monthly cost of training on average will make about 131 thousand tenge.